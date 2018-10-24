TribCast: Trump in Texas, early voting turnout
On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Ross, Patrick and Emma about President Trump's rally for Ted Cruz, huge early voting turnout and the governor's statewide campaign — for GOP candidates other than himself.
