Greg Abbott, Dan Patrick to speak at Donald Trump's rally with Ted Cruz
The rally will be held in Houston on Monday, the first day of early voting for the Nov. 6 election.
Click here to check out the ballot for the Nov. 6 general election. Early voting begins on Oct. 22 and ends on Nov. 2. Here's what you need to know about voting. Sign up for The Brief for the latest 2018 Texas election news.More in this series
*Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect Dan Patrick's attendance at the Donald Trump rally.
Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick are set to speak at President Donald Trump’s rally with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz on Monday in Houston.
Trump's campaign announced Monday evening that the rally would take place at the NRG Arena on the first day of early voting for the Nov. 6 election. The competitive U.S. Senate race pits Cruz against U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso.
The rally is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
The governor announced his attendance while speaking at an event Wednesday afternoon to accept the Governor’s Trophy following the University of Texas Longhorns’ recent win over the University of Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown Game.
On Wednesday night, Patrick announced he too will speak at the rally. Patrick, who chaired Trump's 2016 campaign in Texas, invited the president to visit Texas in July, hoping a trip would energize the state's Republicans for the November elections.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up