Greg Abbott, Dan Patrick to speak at Donald Trump's rally with Ted Cruz

*Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect Dan Patrick's attendance at the Donald Trump rally.

Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick are set to speak at President Donald Trump’s rally with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz on Monday in Houston.

Trump's campaign announced Monday evening that the rally would take place at the NRG Arena on the first day of early voting for the Nov. 6 election. The competitive U.S. Senate race pits Cruz against U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso.

The rally is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The governor announced his attendance while speaking at an event Wednesday afternoon to accept the Governor’s Trophy following the University of Texas Longhorns’ recent win over the University of Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown Game.

On Wednesday night, Patrick announced he too will speak at the rally. Patrick, who chaired Trump's 2016 campaign in Texas, invited the president to visit Texas in July, hoping a trip would energize the state's Republicans for the November elections.