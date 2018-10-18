Donald Trump's Houston rally with Ted Cruz moved to bigger venue

President Donald Trump's rally Monday in Houston has been moved from the NRG Arena to a bigger venue, the Toyota Center.

by Patrick Svitek

President-elect Donald Trump and U.S. Sen Ted Cruz.
President-elect Donald Trump and U.S. Sen Ted Cruz. Mike Segar-REUTERS/Bob Daemmrich/Texas Tribune
Originally set to take place at the NRG Arena, the event will now be held at the Toyota Center, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale announced in a tweet Thursday afternoon, describing the demand for tickets as "HUGE and unprecedented." The Toyota Center can hold about twice as many people as NRG Arena — roughly 10,000 versus 19,000.

Trump set expectations high set two months ago, when he announced he would come to Texas in October to hold a rally with Cruz at the "biggest stadium we can find." Neither NRG Arena nor the Toyota Center are among the state's largest venues.

The rally is set to begin at 6:30 p.m., and is set to also feature remarks from Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Cruz is being challenged by U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso.