On this week's TribCast, Emily talks with Evan, Jolie and Patrick about the Republican who came out on top in Tuesday's Texas Senate special election, how conservatives reacted to Gov. Greg Abbott's cautious consideration of a "red flag" gun law and the latest polling numbers in the Ted Cruz-Beto O'Rourke U.S. Senate matchup.

Plus: Evan reveals the biggest names and most exciting discussions slated for the 2018 Texas Tribune Festival.

1. A very special election.

After state Sen. Carlos Uresti stepped down — he was found guilty of 11 felonies, including securities fraud and money laundering — there was an eight-candidate race to replace him. Patrick reveals how Republican Pete Flores managed to finish first in the San Antonio special election Tuesday night, and the familiar face who's headed into a runoff with him.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

2. "Red flag" warning

Following the May 18 school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, Gov. Abbott released a school safety plan that included the potential for a "red flag" law — which some states have implemented to take guns away from people judges rule to be dangerous. Jolie explains why it's been so politically unpopular among conservatives.

3. Neck and neck?

Two new polls landed this week that showed an ever-tightening U.S. Senate race between Republican Ted Cruz and Democrat Beto O'Rourke. Evan lays out the results, and what, if anything, they might signal for November.

4. What the Fest?

The 2018 Texas Tribune Festival program is live! Evan walks through its new downtown layout and makes his picks for the top interviews and panels to attend — join us Sept. 27-29 in Austin!

We'll see you next week!