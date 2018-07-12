On this week's TribCast, Patrick talks to Evan, Ross and Neena about Democrats' impressive fundraising in the U.S. Senate race and some congressional contests, as well as about the latest developments in the family separation crisis at the Texas-Mexico border. Senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke also joins the show to discuss his second-quarter fundraising numbers.

1. O'Rourke's massive $10.4 million haul

O'Rourke, who's challenging Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, announced Wednesday night he raised over $10.4 million over the last three months, again outraising Cruz by a wide margin. The El Paso congressman talks with the gang about what he believes is powering his fundraising success, where the money's coming from and how he plans to spend it with four months until Election Day.

2. Top congressional challengers report seven figures

O'Rourke isn't the only Democratic candidate in Texas experiencing a flood of donations. Four Democrats running for GOP-held congressional seats in the state have announced raising over $1 million in the last quarter, ensuring they'll be anything but underfunded as the general election kicks into high gear.

3. Trusting Trump on family reunification

The Trump administration is working under a court order to reunite some immigrant families that it's separated. Neena talks about the progress the federal government is making on this front — and whether it can be trusted with the process.

