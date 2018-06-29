The special election to replace former state Rep. Larry Gonzales, R-Round Rock, will take place on Nov. 6, the same day voters were already set to head to the polls to select his 2019 replacement, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday.

Gonzales, who served in the Texas House since 2011 and worked in the Capitol for years before that as a staffer, had already said he wouldn't seek another term, but he announced June 6 that he'd retire early, saying "it's time to get on with the next phase of my life." That set up a special election to fill the remainder of his two-year term.

Candidates have until Aug. 23 to file to run for the seat, the governor's announcement said. Two candidates, Republican Cynthia Flores and Democrat James Talarico, have already announced they're running to serve the central Texas district for the full term. Flores has Gonzales' support.

Earlier this month, Abbott set a special election date of July 31 to replace former state Sen. Carlos Uresti, a San Antonio Democrat sentenced this month to 12 years in prison. And in April, he set a Nov. 6 special election to complete the term of former state Rep. Larry Phillips, R-Sherman.

