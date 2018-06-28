This man waited days to join his family in the U.S. and seek asylum. They asked him to turn back. (audio)
A native of Guatemala who is fleeing persecution struggles to reach his family in the U.S.
Republish this story
Find out how you can put this story on your website.
The Trump administration's “zero tolerance” immigration policy, which led to the separation of children from adults who crossed the border illegally, has fueled a national outcry. Sign up for our ongoing coverage. Send story ideas to tips@texastribune.org.More in this series
Marcos Samayoa fled persecution in Guatemala to seek asylum in the United States. But his journey came to an abrupt halt at the halfway point of the bridge between Matamoros, Mexico, and Brownsville, Texas. And after sleeping on the bridge for three nights, he received a sobering message from his family.
The Texas Tribune's reporting on the Families Divided project is supported by the Pulitzer Center, which will also help bring discussions on this important topic to schools and universities in Texas and across the United States through its K-12 and Campus Consortium networks.
Editor's note: Neena Satija is a reporter for The Texas Tribune and Reveal, which is a weekly radio program produced by The Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX. For more, check out the Reveal website and subscribe to the podcast.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Read related Tribune coverage:
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up