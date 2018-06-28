The Trump administration's “zero tolerance” immigration policy, which led to the separation of children from adults who crossed the border illegally, has fueled a national outcry. Sign up for our ongoing coverage. Send story ideas to tips@texastribune.org .

Marcos Samayoa fled persecution in Guatemala to seek asylum in the United States. But his journey came to an abrupt halt at the halfway point of the bridge between Matamoros, Mexico, and Brownsville, Texas. And after sleeping on the bridge for three nights, he received a sobering message from his family.

