The federal government's recent "zero tolerance" policy for undocumented immigrants crossing the border has led to more than 2,300 children being separated from their parents or guardians. The Texas Tribune has interviewed a number of those parents at local shelters, immigration detention centers, international bridges and bus stations.

Although the government says it has a plan to reunify these families, its most recent figures say roughly 2,000 kids remain separated from their parents, with adults and children housed in shelters and detention centers scattered across the country. Members of Congress, immigration lawyers and advocates say they've seen little detail about the reunification plan and little evidence that it's been deployed.

The Texas Tribune and ProPublica are partnering with media organizations in the U.S. and Latin America to gather vital information about the children and immigrants who have become the focus of an international controversy.

The map below identifies facilities where children may be held. We are asking anyone who has direct knowledge about a separated family or a facility where children are being held to reach out to us. Information can be submitted anonymously or with names. It will not be made public without the permission of those involved.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.