On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Ross, Emma and The Dallas Morning News' Dave McSwane about the separation of immigrant families on the Texas-Mexico border and McSwane's Pain and Profit series about misdeeds in the state's Medicaid managed care program.

We also talk to state Rep. Tony Dale about his bellwether November election and U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey about the upcoming state Democratic Party Convention.

