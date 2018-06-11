Livestream: Texas Senate committee discusses school safety after Santa Fe shooting
We're livestreaming a meeting of the Texas Senate Select Committee on Violence in Schools & School Security starting at 9 a.m.
The Texas Senate Select Committee on Violence in Schools & School Security is set to meet at 9 a.m. Monday to discuss school safety in the wake of the May shooting at a high school in Santa Fe that left 10 dead and 13 injured.
The meeting comes after Gov. Greg Abbott hosted a series of roundtable discussions the week after the shooting. Then, on May 30, he unveiled a 40-page plan that covered school safety, mental health screening and a few narrow proposals regulating gun usage.
On the committee's list of items to discuss are ways to design schools to reduce threats, proposals to increase security at schools — including arming school personnel — and possible "red-flag" laws that would allow judges to temporarily seize a person's firearms if they're considered an imminent threat.
