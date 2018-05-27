Former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized in Maine on Sunday for low blood pressure and fatigue, according to a tweet from his spokesman.

This is the second time this year the 41st president has been in the hospital. Bush was hospitalized in Houston on April 22, just hours after a funeral for his wife, Barbara Bush, and was released earlier this month.

"President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care (@SMHCHealth) today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue," wrote Bush spokesman Jim McGrath in a Sunday afternoon tweet.

"He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort."

