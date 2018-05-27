Former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized in Maine on Sunday for low blood pressure and fatigue, according to a tweet from his spokesman. 

This is the second time this year the 41st president has been in the hospital. Bush was hospitalized in Houston on April 22, just hours after a funeral for his wife, Barbara Bush, and was released earlier this month.

"President was taken to Southern Maine Health Care () today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue," wrote Bush spokesman Jim McGrath in a Sunday afternoon tweet.

"He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort."

