Former President George H.W. Bush leaves hospital
The former president was hospitalized April 22 after an infection spread to his blood.
Former President George H.W. Bush left Houston's Methodist Hospital on Friday, spokesman Jim McGrath said.
"His doctors report he is doing well and is happy to return home," McGrath said on Twitter.
Bush was hospitalized April 22 "after contracting an infection that spread to his blood," McGrath said at the time. The hospitalization came just hours after his wife's Houston funeral. After a few days in the hospital, he was moved out of the intensive care unit into a regular patient room.
McGrath said last week that Bush was expected to stay through last weekend, but was in "excellent spirits" and expected to travel to Maine in May.
Bush was hospitalized twice in 2017.
