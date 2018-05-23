After Santa Fe shooting talks, Abbott expresses support for mental health checks, reporting stolen guns
The Republican governor said he could get behind a few proposed regulations that arose from the second day of discussions on school and gun safety after a fatal shooting in Santa Fe.
After the second day of discussions on school and gun safety in the aftermath of the Santa Fe High School shooting last week, Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday listed several gun-related regulations he said he could support.
The Republican governor met with several lawmakers, mental health experts and advocates on both sides of the gun debate to discuss ways to prevent another mass shooting in Texas. After the three-hour, closed-door meeting, he told the press he could get behind regulations such as reporting the loss or theft of a gun and shortening the time period to report a mental health court judgment.
Though he mentioned several initiatives that would require legislative changes, such as hiring more behavioral counselors for schools, he continued to avoid talk of bringing lawmakers back to Austin for a special session.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
