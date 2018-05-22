If most Texas House Republican primary runoffs split the party into two warring factions, voters on Tuesday clearly chose a side.

Establishment Republicans backed by groups like the Associated Republicans of Texas fell on one side; on the other were Tea Party-aligned candidates funded generously by conservative groups like Empower Texans and the anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life.

And the voters on Tuesday firmly backed the center-right candidates — to the tune of well over 10 percent in most cases.

In one of the state’s most closely watched Republican races, the campaign to replace retiring House Speaker Joe Straus, hardline conservative Matt Beebe fell to the more moderate Steve Allison by about 14 points. Allison had Straus’ endorsement; Beebe, who came at the speaker from the right, failed to unseat him after attempts in 2012 and 2014.

And in a similarly bitter and even more expensive race a couple hundred miles east, further-right candidate Thomas McNutt lost to the more moderate Cody Harris by a wide margin.

Harris, an East Texas real estate broker with decades-long ties to his district, said the election results showed that the "House District 8 seat cannot be bought by anyone."

"From the bottom of my heart, I thank you so much," he told about 100 supporters at his Palestine office.

Straus, a contributor to many of the winning candidates and the poster child of what’s sometimes called a dying breed of moderate Texas Republicans, took an early victory lap, sending out a statement congratulating “responsible candidates who will put their communities first” even as some precincts continued to report vote totals.

“The results in these runoffs and in the March primaries clearly demonstrate that Republican voters want constructive and pragmatic leadership for our fast-growing state,” Straus said.

Former state Rep. Stuart Spitzer had just 43 percent of early voting totals in his attempt to retake House District 4 in East Texas. Keith Bell, a more moderate candidate, led early Tuesday evening with 57 percent. Spitzer, who held the seat for one term starting in 2014, is a Tea Party-aligned ex-surgeon who is most famous for authoring an amendment that defunded an HIV prevention program to pay for abstinence-only education.

A race to represent a mostly rural district of seven counties between Austin and Houston saw Ben Leman best Jill Wolfskill, a staunch conservative who has said she’d join the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus if elected. Leman took 57 percent of the vote to Wolfskill’s 43 percent.

The candidates were also competing to complete the term of state Rep. Leighton Schubert, who resigned in February to take a position at a local junior college. Leman also beat Wolfskill in the special election for that seat — but he didn’t win by enough to avoid another runoff for that shorter stint. Both Republicans have said they’d drop out of competition for that special election if they lose the runoff for the full 2019 term.

Reggie Smith, who has the backing of incumbent state Rep. Larry Phillips, won with 71 percent of the vote to Brent Lawson’s 29 percent in a similarly-aligned race in North Texas. Lawson was backed by some of Texas’ most conservative groups, including Texas Right to Life and Texas Values Action.

The only Republican race that clearly bucked that trend came in a comparatively low-profile Dallas County race, where Deanna Maria Metzger, who was backed by the Tea Party-aligned Empower Texans group, was leading Joe Ruzicka by 16 points. But that seat is currently held by a Democrat, freshman state Rep. Victoria Neave.

