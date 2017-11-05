An unidentified shooter killed more than 20 people Sunday at a church about 40 miles outside of San Antonio, in what could be one of the deadliest shootings at a place of worship in American history -- and the deadliest mass shooting ever in Texas, multiple news sources reported.



Local authorities told news outlets that the shooter is dead and there are multiple fatalities, but few other concrete details were immediately available on Sunday afternoon. The San Antonio Express-News reported that more than 20 are dead and more than 20 were wounded, citing Wilson County commissioner Paul Pfeil. Another Wilson County commissioner, Albert Gamez, told CNN there were 27 killed and 24 injured, citing an emergency medical technician.

Sutherland Springs is a tiny, unincorporated town with just a few hundred residents, some of whom told reporters the area is a tight-knit community. Kilby-Smith said the town’s community center had been opened up as a “resource center,” and a local resident told CNN about 100 people were gathered there Sunday afternoon.

"My dad saw the gunman run into the church building and then he heard shots and saw people running," said 26-year-old David Flores, according to CNN. "People covered in blood and screaming. It was pandemonium everywhere."

In a video update from the scene of Sunday's deaths, Nanette Kilbey-Smith, editor of the Wilson County News, said a shooter had walked into First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs “during morning services” and opened fire. She said “there are children” among the fatalities. A county constable also told the New York Times that “there were kids involved,” but he did not elaborate.

In what has long been the worst mass shooting in Texas history, George Hennard in 1991 drove his truck into a Luby's in Killeen before he shot and killed 23 people, injured 20 others and fatally shot himself.

On Sunday evening, Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to give an update about the day's shooting. (Watch a livestream of the news conference, courtesy of KSAT, here.)

Shortly after the shooting, Abbott released a statement calling the it an "evil act."

"I want to thank law enforcement for their response and ask that all Texans pray for the Sutherland Springs community during this time of mourning and loss," he said in the statement.

President Donald Trump, who is in Japan, said via Twitter that the FBI and law enforcement "are on the scene."

This is the scene of the shooting st the church pic.twitter.com/0sf1woffOl — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) November 5, 2017

"May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas," he wrote.

On social media, some Texas officials called for prayers while others called for tighter gun control laws.

"As details become more clear from the senseless violence at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, please pray for all those affected," State Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels, said in a tweet. Many Democrats, however, pointed to the deadly shooting as evidence that the nation needs to tighten gun ownership laws. Congressman Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, said on Facebook he was "determined not to let this horrible and unnecessary loss of life be ignored." "Once again gun violence destroys lives, while this Congress, owned lock, stock, and barrel by the NRA refuses to act," Doggett said. State Rep. Poncho Nevárez, D-Eagle Pass, tweeted thinly veiled criticism of the National Rifle Association: "Faith without works is not Faith. #NRA." Attorney General Ken Paxton suggested to FOX News on Sunday afternoon that there should be "professional security" at churches and other places where many people gather. The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one. "I think churches and places of business need to think about how they're going to address this if a shooter can shoot so many people before first responders can get there," he said. Paxton also expressed doubt that stricter gun control laws could influence the frequency of mass shootings. "I wish some law would fix all this," he said. "The reality is, if somebody is willing to kill someone, changing gun laws probably doesn't affect that person. What you have to do is you have to allow citizens to protect themselves." At least 6 helicopters called to transport victims pic.twitter.com/GTwwQfPx6L — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) November 5, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated.

