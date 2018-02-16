Join us for a conversation with Sid Miller, Texas agriculture commissioner.

Miller has served as agriculture commissioner since 2014 and is currently running for re-election. Previously, he served six terms in the Texas House. During his tenure in the Legislature, Miller chaired the Agriculture & Livestock Committee and Homeland Security & Public Safety committees. Miller also served on the State Agriculture Policy Board and was appointed to serve on the National Energy Council.

