The Texas Department of Public Safety has reversed a decision to lay off more than 100 older troopers, according to associations representing agency workers. The troopers are employed under an agency program that allowed them to retire and then be rehired in order to collect retirement benefits and a salary.

The department made a decision in December to cut the positions of 117 law enforcement officers to make up for state-mandated budget cuts for the current biennium, according to a DPS memo. The decision was followed by backlash from several state lawmakers who claimed the decision unfairly targeted older officers.

On Thursday, officials from the Department of Public Safety Officers Association and the Texas State Troopers Association confirmed the department reversed the decision, allowing the troopers employed under the retire/rehire program to stay on in their current roles. The Texas Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to requests for comment for this story.

“I’m happy for the troopers. They deserve it,” said state Rep. Poncho Nevárez, D-Eagle Pass, the first lawmaker who criticized the layoff decision. “We praise law enforcement at every turn. We needed to come through on this.”

DPS has looked for ways to balance its budget since the end of the legislative session last May, almost always to public outcry. In December, the department said that with a 4 percent budget cut and a requirement to hire 250 new troopers under border security funding, the elimination of the positions was necessary. The troopers were to be laid off May 31.

Nevárez and Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg, scoffed at the proposal and asked the department to overturn the decision, saying it was picking young recruits over veteran officers. The officers association released a memo saying the Legislature didn’t intend for budget cuts to mean eliminating troopers and pointed to a budget provision that would allow the department to shift money around to prevent any trooper layoffs.

The Texas House Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee held a hearing earlier this month on the decision, and DPS Director Steve McCraw told the lawmakers the agency was working on a solution and that it would cost $19 million to keep the positions. But, he said, the money didn’t need to come from outside of the DPS.

“Some of the challenge is having the flexibility to use our existing funds. It’s not necessarily additional funds,” McCraw said.

They appeared to have worked something out. Neither the associations nor Nevárez gave details on how the budget problems were fixed, but they said it’s happened.

Jimmy Jackson, president of the officers association, said McCraw called him Wednesday afternoon to tell him the Legislative Budget Board had signed off on a solution to keep funding the troopers' positions. He said the solution involved the offices of the Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov Dan Patrick and House Speaker Joe Straus.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

