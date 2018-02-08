Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is a keynote speaker Thursday at the Texas Public Policy Foundation's annual Policy Orientation in Austin.

Patrick is scheduled to speak during the conference's lunch session beginning at 12:30 p.m, central time.

Patrick is facing challenger Scott Milder in the Republican primary. Democrats Mike Collier and Michael Cooper are also running for the position. Early voting for the March 6 primary starts on Feb. 20.

The Texas Public Policy Foundation has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

