Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is a keynote speaker Thursday at the Texas Public Policy Foundation's annual Policy Orientation in Austin.

Patrick is scheduled to speak during the conference's lunch session beginning at 12:30 p.m, central time.

Patrick is facing challenger Scott Milder in the Republican primary. Democrats Mike Collier and Michael Cooper are also running for the position. Early voting for the March 6 primary starts on Feb. 20.

