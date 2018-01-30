The devastation was swift, and the recovery is far from over. Sign up for our ongoing coverage of Hurricane Harvey's aftermath. You can help by sharing your story here or sending a tip to harvey@texastribune.org. More in this series

The Tribune teamed up with PBS NewsHour to tell the story of one Houston family trying to make their flood-damaged home livable again while they wait for federal aid that's been too slow to arrive. Read related Tribune coverage: It’s been five months since Hurricane Harvey unleashed historic flooding in southeastern parts of the state, but billions of dollars in recovery money have yet to be spent. [Full story]

The U.S. House voted for billions more in Hurricane Harvey relief, but the U.S. Senate is not likely to take up the measure until after the holidays. [Full story]

Two Texans displaced by Harvey who say they were kicked off the hotel assistance program are confused by FEMA's explanation — or lack of one. [Full story]