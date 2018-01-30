In Houston, thousands of Harvey victims still waiting for aid to repair their homes
The Tribune teamed up with PBS NewsHour to tell the story of one Houston family trying to make their flood-damaged home livable again while they wait for federal aid that's been too slow to arrive.
It’s been five months since Hurricane Harvey unleashed historic flooding in southeastern parts of the state, but billions of dollars in recovery money have yet to be spent. [Full story]
The U.S. House voted for billions more in Hurricane Harvey relief, but the U.S. Senate is not likely to take up the measure until after the holidays. [Full story]
Two Texans displaced by Harvey who say they were kicked off the hotel assistance program are confused by FEMA's explanation — or lack of one. [Full story]
