Join us for the first event of our "Austin & the Legislature" series: a conversation about public education, immigration, health care, spending, taxes and other consequential matters with Austin-area state Reps. Gina HinojosaDonna Howard and Eddie Rodriguez. Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith will moderate.

Hinojosa, D-Austin, is in her first term representing House District 49. She sits on the House Economic & Small Business Development, Homeland Security & Public Safety, and Administration committees. Previously, Hinojosa served on the Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees and practiced law, specializing in workforce discrimination and wage theft.

Howard, D-Austin, has represented House District 48 since 2006. She serves as vice chairwoman of the Calendars Committee and the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Budget Transparency & Reform. She also sits on the Administration, Higher Education, and Appropriations committees. Howard also serves on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Article III, which handles education funding.

Rodriguez, D-Austin, has represented House District 51 since 2003. He sits on the House Environmental Regulation, Redistricting, and State Affairs committees. He is also chairman of the House Farm-to-Table Caucus and vice chairman of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus. Additionally, Rodriguez serves on the boards of the Capital Area Council of Governments and the Alliance for Public Transportation.

