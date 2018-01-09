We're reporting on sexual harassment in Texas workplaces. Share your story — confidentially — with us.
The Texas Tribune has been reporting on sexual misconduct at the Texas Legislature, but now we're seeking stories beyond the Capitol. Share your story of Texas workplace harassment with us confidentially.
Over the last few months, our reporting on sexual misconduct has focused on the Texas Legislature — where harassment often goes unchecked — and the flawed policies that might have been contributing factors. But we know sexual harassment goes beyond the Capitol.
We want to better report on the sexual harassment Texas women face in the workplace, including deeper looks at related state policies and barriers women might encounter when trying to report or address misconduct at work. To acknowledge the different challenges women face based on race, socioeconomic status and industry, we’re striving to include in our reporting the voices of women who aren’t always part of this important conversation.
If you’ve been a victim of sexual misconduct while working in the state, we want to hear from you. We know the promise of anonymity may be crucial in deciding to share your story, so we won’t identify you without your permission (you can also share your story anonymously).
Any information submitted through this form will only be shared with Tribune reporters. You may also contact our reporters directly or send an encrypted message to the Tribune with the messaging app Signal at (512) 745-2713.
Tell us your story
Read related Tribune coverage:

In their focus on the culture of sexual misconduct that regularly goes unchecked at the Capitol, Texas lawmakers are questioning how to check their own power when it comes to investigating reports of harassment and assault. [Full story]

The revised Texas House sexual harassment policy includes language that strengthens protections against retaliation and provides specific steps to report inappropriate behavior. It comes about two weeks after The Texas Tribune detailed flaws in the former policy that often left victims to fend for themselves. [Full story]

Sexual misconduct accusations are piling up against powerful men across the country. If you live in Texas and have been the subject of workplace sexual harassment, here’s what you can do. [Full story]
