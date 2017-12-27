The devastation was swift, and the recovery is far from over. Sign up for our ongoing coverage of Hurricane Harvey's aftermath. You can help by sharing your story here or sending a tip to harvey@texastribune.org. More in this series

Hurricane Harvey devastated the Texas Coast, dumping more than 50 inches of rain in parts of the Houston area. Texas Tribune reporters Kiah Collier and Morgan Smith discuss what Texans learned in the wake of Harvey, the state's rebuilding efforts, the government's response and what Texas is doing to prepare for future storms. Read related Tribune coverage: Between the federal government, the Red Cross and private charities, billions of dollars will be spent to help Texans rebuild and recover after Hurricane Harvey in Texas. The Tribune is tracking how it's spent. [Full story]

As state officials vie for limited federal disaster dollars, housing advocates fear Texans with destroyed homes may fall through a patchwork of government agencies. [Full story]

State officials want as few parameters as possible on federal disaster relief funds, but housing advocates say that could lead to public works projects getting federal funds over Texans who lost everything. [Full story]

