What Texas learned in the wake of Hurricane Harvey
Two Tribune reporters who covered Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath discuss the historic storm's financial impact, recovery efforts and what citizens and state officials have learned in the wake of the devastating storm.
The devastation was swift, and the recovery is far from over. Sign up for our ongoing coverage of Hurricane Harvey's aftermath. You can help by sharing your story here or sending a tip to harvey@texastribune.org.More in this series
Hurricane Harvey devastated the Texas Coast, dumping more than 50 inches of rain in parts of the Houston area. Texas Tribune reporters Kiah Collier and Morgan Smith discuss what Texans learned in the wake of Harvey, the state's rebuilding efforts, the government's response and what Texas is doing to prepare for future storms.
Read related Tribune coverage:
-
Between the federal government, the Red Cross and private charities, billions of dollars will be spent to help Texans rebuild and recover after Hurricane Harvey in Texas. The Tribune is tracking how it's spent. [Full story]
-
As state officials vie for limited federal disaster dollars, housing advocates fear Texans with destroyed homes may fall through a patchwork of government agencies. [Full story]
-
State officials want as few parameters as possible on federal disaster relief funds, but housing advocates say that could lead to public works projects getting federal funds over Texans who lost everything. [Full story]
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up