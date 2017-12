A lively legislative session — and a special session — that featured fights over bathrooms. Legal battles over abortion, immigration policy and political maps. A devastating hurricane. 2017 was filled with nonstop news in Texas. Here are the highlights.

From tumultuous sessions in the Texas Legislature to widespread devastation from Hurricane Harvey, photographers for The Texas Tribune were on scene to capture the big picture and the human details. Here's some of our best photography from 2017.

Staci Lammering joins thousands of protesters for the Women's March on Austin on Jan. 21, 2017, the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration. Shelby Knowles for The Texas Tribune

Read: Tens of thousands participate in Texas women's marches

Flanked by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (left) and House Speaker Joe Straus, Gov. Greg Abbott gives the State of the State speech on Jan. 31, 2017. Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

Read: In State of State, Abbott imposes hiring freeze, declares 4 issues "emergencies"

U.S. Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Dallas, speaks to a reporter in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 13, 2017. Allison Shelley for the Texas Tribune

Read: Hensarling to make last term as House Financial Services chair count

U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Lewisville, speaks during a town hall meeting within his district at Marcus High School in Flower Mound on March 4, 2017. Cooper Neill for The Texas Tribune

Read: Health care sets tone for Texas congressman's contentious town hall

Demonstrators gather on the steps of the state Capitol on June 28, 2017, to commemorate the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots. Austin Price for The Texas Tribune

A police officer bows his head during funeral services for slain San Antonio Police Officer Miguel Moreno in San Antonio on July 7, 2017. Robin Jerstad for The Texas Tribune

Lt. Gov Dan Patrick (right) and House Speaker Joe Straus stand for a ceremony commemorating veterans on May 27, 2017, two days before the 85th Legislature ended its regular session. Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

Read: Uncertainty, deep tension mark the end of the 85th regular session

A load of Harvey evacuees ride in the back of Chris Ginter’s monster truck in Houston on August 29, 2017. Ginter volunteered to evacuate residents from their flooded neighborhood near Buffalo Bayou. Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune

Residents near Buffalo Bayou in western Houston are evacuated by boat on Tuesday, August 29, 2017. Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune

Houston ISD teacher Eric Thompson throws out debris and water-ruined possessions from his Dickinson home on Friday, September 1, 2017. Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune

Read: Our coverage of Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath

Hannah Krueger adds a cross to a memorial near the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs on November 8, 2017, three days after 26 churchgoers were killed in a mass shooting there. Shelby Knowles for The Texas Tribune

Read: For Sutherland Springs residents, mass shootings seemed a world away — before Sunday

