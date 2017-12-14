Livestream: Linda Livingstone, Baylor president, in Austin
We're livestreaming our conversation in Austin with Baylor University president Linda Livingstone.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
Join us for a conversation in Austin with Linda Livingstone, president of Baylor University.
Livingstone was tapped to head Baylor University in June 2017. Previously, she served as dean and professor of management at the George Washington University School of Business and as dean of Pepperdine University’s Graziadio School of Business and Management. Livingstone also previously served as an associate dean of graduate programs for Baylor's Hankamer School of Business and chaired the board of the international Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business from 2014 to 2015.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up