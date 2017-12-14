Join us for a conversation in Austin with Linda Livingstone, president of Baylor University.

Livingstone was tapped to head Baylor University in June 2017. Previously, she served as dean and professor of management at the George Washington University School of Business and as dean of Pepperdine University’s Graziadio School of Business and Management. Livingstone also previously served as an associate dean of graduate programs for Baylor's Hankamer School of Business and chaired the board of the international Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business from 2014 to 2015.