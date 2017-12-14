Hey, Texplainer: U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold is retiring. However, his name will almost certainly stay on the 2018 Republican primary ballot, according to state officials. What happens now?

Just days after the filing deadline for next year’s primaries, U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Corpus Christi, announced his plans to step down from his seat after his term concludes.

Farenthold’s decision comes two days too late to remove his name from next year’s Republican primary ballot, according to state officials.

Monday was the deadline for candidates to file for a spot on the ballots for the Republican and Democratic primaries. Candidates have until the day after the regular filing deadline – which was Tuesday – to withdraw from their race, according to the Texas Election Code.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The party can also reject a candidate’s application for a place on the primary ballot. But when a party chooses to do this, it happens at the outset rather than after the candidate was already accepted on the ballot.

Since Farenthold missed the Tuesday deadline to withdraw, his name will still remain on the Republican primary ballot on March 6, according to Sam Taylor, a spokesman for the Texas Secretary of State's office.

“Barring any challenge to the candidate’s application before the mail-in ballots go out in late January, his name will still be on the ballot,” Taylor said.

According to the Texas Election Code, a challenge to a candidate’s application “must state with specificity how the application does not comply with the applicable requirements as to form, content, and procedure.” A challenge to Farenthold’s application would need to be brought into the Secretary of State’s office prior to Jan. 19 — before any mail-in ballots are mailed out to Texas voters.

A successful challenge would need to prove Farenthold’s application did not comply with state law – like providing an incorrect permanent residence or mailing address.

Farenthold’s plans to resign isn’t enough to challenge his application, Taylor said.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Farenthold won’t be the only Republican on the March 6 primary ballot vying for his congressional seat. At least six Republicans have launched bids to unseat Farenthold, most prominently former Texas Water Development Board chairman Bech Bruun, who resigned from that post and filed to run for the congressional seat last week. Other Republicans running include Michael Cloud, a member of the State Republican Executive Committee and former chairman of the Victoria County GOP. On the Democratic side, at least four Democrats have lined up for potential campaigns.

Farenthold's decision to step down came after he found himself embroiled in sexual harassment allegations amid a charged atmosphere in Washington, D.C. that had already prompted other members of Congress to recently resign. The final blow came Wednesday evening when CNN issued a report highlighting new sexual harassment allegations, including former employees describing Farenthold as verbally abusive and sexually demeaning. In a video posted on Facebook Thursday, Farenthold acknowledged those claims and said, “I allowed a workplace culture to take root in my office that was too permissive and decidedly unprofessional … Clearly, that's not how I was raised, and it's not who I am."

So what happens if Farenthold still wins his Republican primary, despite having publicly announced he's retiring?

We answered a similar question back in 2012. Things could get complicated, if history is any guide.

According to the Texas Election Code, a political party may replace its candidate after a withdrawal under three scenarios:

a candidate falls “critically ill” and would not be able to execute his or her duties if elected

if no other party that held primary elections has a nominee for the position that is being contested

if the candidate withdraws because he or she was elected or appointed to another office.

Since Farenthold is neither sick nor seeking another office, and because Democrats will have their own nominee for his seat, the Republican Party of Texas would not be able to nominate a replacement candidate if Farenthold won the GOP primary.

This issue came up back in 2006, when former U.S. House Majority Leader Tom DeLay abruptly dropped his re-election bid in Texas’ 22nd Congressional District. DeLay won the Republican primary but withdrew less than a month later, after he was indicted on charges involving alleged campaign finance violations. In an attempt to get around the restrictions in state law, the Texas Republican Party attempted to have DeLay declared an ineligible candidate.

However, the Democratic Party successfully sued to keep both DeLay’s eligibility and withdrawal intact, a decision that was upheld by the 5th U.S. District Court of Appeals.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

As a result, no Republican candidate appeared on the ballot for that election. Republicans organized a write-in campaign for Houston City Councilwoman Shelley Sekula-Gibbs, who lost to Democrat Nick Lampson.

The bottom line: Since Farenthold didn’t withdraw his re-election bid by Tuesday’s deadline, his name will still remain on the March 6 Republican primary ballot, according to state officials. At least six other Republicans will also appear on the primary ballot vying for that congressional seat. If Farenthold still wins his primary, the Republican Party of Texas would likely not be able to nominate a replacement candidate. Democrats are running for the seat as well.

Patrick Svitek contributed to this report.

Read related Tribune coverage: