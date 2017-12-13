Straus says "decency trumped tribalism" in Roy Moore defeat
House Speaker Joe Straus praised Alabama for rejecting Roy Moore in Tuesday's special election and urged mainstream Texas voters to get involved in 2018 primaries to keep people like Moore out of power.
House Speaker Joe Straus on Wednesday praised Alabamians for voting against Roy Moore, a U.S. Senate candidate accused of inappropriate sexual relationships with numerous underage women — and tied the implications of that vote on Tuesday to next year’s Texas elections.
"Last night in Alabama, something very important happened: Decency trumped tribalism," Straus said before calling on Texas voters to make similar decisions in 2018 races. "If more mainstream voters participate in primaries, there will be fewer Roy Moores in position to hold important offices."
Moore, who lost by a narrow margin in Tuesday’s special election, had become a polarizing figure over the past several weeks. President Donald Trump maintained his support for the embattled candidate through Tuesday’s election, but many Republicans, including both of Texas’ U.S. senators, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, ended up walking back their endorsements.
Speaking at a Greater Austin Crime Commission luncheon on Wednesday, Straus also called out Congress for its failure to re-authorize the Children’s Health Insurance Program, which covers 400,000 children in Texas. He said he has asked state agencies to look into contingency plans for keeping the program afloat if the federal government fails to.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
“Everyone at the state Capitol should be sounding the alarm,” he said.
Patrick Svitek contributed to this report.
Read related Tribune coverage:
-
Texas' two U.S. senators, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, withdrew their support for Roy Moore, the embattled GOP nominee for Senate in Alabama. [Full story]
-
On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Patrick, Kiah and former (and aspiring) Texas Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson about Roy Moore's defeat in Alabama, Patterson's attempt to unseat George P. Bush and a soon-to-land reporting project called "The Taking." [Full story]
-
Insurance coverage for more than 400,000 Texas children and pregnant women is in jeopardy after Congress failed to renew authorization for the Children's Health Insurance Program. [Full story]
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up