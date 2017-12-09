Audio: How the UT System spends portions of its $20 billion endowment
The UT System's endowment of nearly $20 billion makes it one of the nation's wealthiest educational institutions. How much of it goes to student financial aid?
It’s no secret that college is getting more expensive – or that America’s student debt has erupted into a full-on crisis. But it’s not just loans that are putting pressure on Americans seeking an education. This segment, produced by Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX — and reported by The Texas Tribune's Matthew Watkins and Neena Satija of the Tribune and Reveal — explains that students face a variety of obstacles, from rising tuition rates to hard-line immigration laws.
A little over a year ago, administrators tapped Bill McRaven, a former four-star admiral, as chancellor of the University of Texas System. McRaven immediately proposed a series of “quantum leaps” that he promised would put UT’s enormous endowment to good use – and make it “the envy of every system in the nation.” Several huge purchases later (including a land parcel worth more than $215 million), questions still linger about whether students are benefiting from McRaven’s sweeping changes.
Reveal is a weekly radio program produced by The Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX. For more, check out their website and subscribe to their podcast.
Read related Tribune coverage:
The fracking boom helped push the Permanent University Fund close to $20 billion, and every year the UT System gets a slice of that money to spend — but just a sliver goes to student financial aid. [Full story]
University of Texas System Chancellor Bill McRaven will remain in his job beyond the expiration of his contract at the end of the month. But some of the tensions that made his future seem uncertain remain. [Full story]
Bruce Zimmerman oversaw the University of Texas Investment Management Company, which has nearly $37 billion in assets, according to the UT System. [Full story]
