In the three months since Hurricane Harvey devastated the Gulf Coast and one of the country’s biggest cities, how far has Texas come? What preparations should have been made in advance of the storm — and are they being made now? And when can Texans still suffering from storm damage expect to see relief money from the federal government?

Join The Texas Tribune this week for a symposium on Hurricane Harvey, where lawmakers, reporters and thought-leaders will discuss the deadly storm that struck Texas, and the road to recovery.

Join us in Corpus Christi on Dec. 8 for our symposium on rebuilding the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Harvey. RSVP

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Here’s what we’re reading in advance of the event:

A mechanic planned “to leave when the birds leave.” A screenwriter stayed in Rockport — and quickly regretted it. A physical therapy technician knew “we were on our own.” Learn what the storm was like for 28 Texans who helped their state through it, via Texas Monthly.

Nearly 100 people died in the storm. Meet some of them in The New York Times and the Houston Chronicle.

Three months after the storm, Yashica Foster and her family are displaced and separated. They’re just some of the tens of thousands of Harvey victims who still lack permanent housing, per The Texas Tribune.

Crying children, flooded hallways and mounting debris: explore Harvey in Pictures from The New York Times.

And it’s still not clear how much aid money Texas will get. Gov. Greg Abbott called the federal government’s $44 billion proposal “completely inadequate,” but state officials were told to “step up,” as The Associated Press reports.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

And check out the full schedule below:

8:30 a.m.: The Aftermath and the Texas Budget

State Rep. Abel Herrero, D-Robstown

State Sen. Chuy Hinojosa, D-McAllen

State Rep. Todd Hunter, R-Corpus Christi

State Rep. J.M. Lozano, R-Kingsville

Moderated by Ross Ramsey, executive editor of The Texas Tribune

9:45 a.m.: Getting Back to Business

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Neeraj Aggarwal, program manager for mission investing for the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation

Samantha McCrary, Rockport-based small business owner

Patrick Rios, mayor pro-tem for the city of Rockport

Iain Vasey, president of the Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation

Moderated by Brandon Formby, urban affairs reporter for The Texas Tribune

11 a.m.: Going Home Again

Mike Koerner, director of long term recovery for Aransas County

Pete Phillips, senior deputy director of Community Development and Revitalization at the Texas General Land Office

Beth Van Duyne, Southwest regional administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Moderated by Brandon Formby, urban affairs reporter for The Texas Tribune

12 p.m.: Lunch

12:30 p.m.: A Conversation with the Commissioner

John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M University System and Harvey czar

Moderated by Ross Ramsey, executive editor of The Texas Tribune

1:45 p.m.: Rethinking the Coastline

Charles Bujan, mayor of Port Aransas

James Gibeaut, endowed chair for coastal and marine geospatial sciences at Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi

Laura Huffman, Texas state director for The Nature Conservancy

Bob Stokes, president of the Galveston Bay Foundation

Moderated by Morgan Smith, investigative reporter for The Texas Tribune

Read related Tribune coverage: