Join us for a conversation with state Rep. John Zerwas, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and newly announced candidate for speaker of the Texas House.

Zerwas, R-Richmond, has represented House District 28 since 2007. He was named chairman of the House Appropriations Committee for the 85th Legislature. Previously, he served as president of the American Society of Anesthesiologists and as chief medical officer for the Memorial Hermann Hospital System. Additionally, Zerwas has worked as a physician for more than 30 years.