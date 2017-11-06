Livestream: A conversation with John Zerwas, candidate for House speaker
We're livestreaming our event in Austin with state Rep. John Zerwas, a newly announced candidate for speaker of the Texas House, moderated by the Tribune's Evan Smith.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
Join us for a conversation with state Rep. John Zerwas, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and newly announced candidate for speaker of the Texas House.
Zerwas, R-Richmond, has represented House District 28 since 2007. He was named chairman of the House Appropriations Committee for the 85th Legislature. Previously, he served as president of the American Society of Anesthesiologists and as chief medical officer for the Memorial Hermann Hospital System. Additionally, Zerwas has worked as a physician for more than 30 years.
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up