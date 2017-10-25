Speaker Straus won't run for re-election. Watch him address the press.
Texas House Speaker Joe Straus, a San Antonio Republican, is not running for re-election. Watch Straus address the media about his decision to not run again here.
Texas House Speaker Joe Straus, a San Antonio Republican, is not running for re-election. Had he been elected speaker for another term, it would have been a record-breaking sixth term as leader of the chamber. Watch Straus address the media about his decision to not run again here.
