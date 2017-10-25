Speaker Straus discusses why he decided it was time to step down (video)
In an interview with The Texas Tribune, House Speaker Joe Straus discusses his surprise announcement that he won't seek re-election to the Texas Legislature.
After announcing he wouldn't seek re-election to the Texas Legislature, House Speaker Joe Straus discussed what motivated him to walk away from lawmaking, who he plans to support in the 2018 primaries and what's next for him.
Texas House Speaker Joe Straus, a San Antonio Republican, announced Wednesday he will not run for re-election. He did not rule out running for higher office. [Full story]
For the first time since 1993, there will be an open race for Texas House speaker. With current Speaker Joe Straus announcing his exit, expect a clear turn in the fight between the state's business and movement conservatives. [Full story]
The impact of House Speaker Joe Straus' departure from the Capitol can't be understated, according to one political scientist: "The political center of the state collapsed today." [Full story]
