After announcing he wouldn't seek re-election to the Texas Legislature, House Speaker Joe Straus discussed what motivated him to walk away from lawmaking, who he plans to support in the 2018 primaries and what's next for him.

Texas House Speaker Joe Straus, a San Antonio Republican, announced Wednesday he will not run for re-election. He did not rule out running for higher office. [Full story]

For the first time since 1993, there will be an open race for Texas House speaker. With current Speaker Joe Straus announcing his exit, expect a clear turn in the fight between the state's business and movement conservatives. [Full story]