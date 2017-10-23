We're livestreaming our conversation with state Sen. Brandon Creighton and state Rep. Tom Oliverson, moderated by Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.

Creighton, R-Conroe, has represented Senate District 4 since 2014. He serves as vice chairman of the Senate Business & Commerce Committee and sits on the Transportation, State Affairs, Criminal Justice, and Agriculture, Water & Rural Affairs committees. Previously, Creighton served in the Texas House. He is the owner of Creighton Realty Partners, LLC, in Conroe.

Oliverson, R-Cypress, is currently serving his first term representing House District 130. He sits on the House Administration, Insurance and Public Health committees. Oliverson is also a practicing anesthesiologist and a partner in U.S. Anesthesia Partners, the largest anesthesiology group in Texas with over 1,100 anesthesia providers.