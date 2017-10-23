Livestream: A conversation with Sen. Creighton and Rep. Oliverson
We're livestreaming our event in The Woodlands with two local legislators, state Sen. Brandon Creighton and state Rep. Tom Oliverson.
We're livestreaming our conversation with state Sen. Brandon Creighton and state Rep. Tom Oliverson, moderated by Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.
Creighton, R-Conroe, has represented Senate District 4 since 2014. He serves as vice chairman of the Senate Business & Commerce Committee and sits on the Transportation, State Affairs, Criminal Justice, and Agriculture, Water & Rural Affairs committees. Previously, Creighton served in the Texas House. He is the owner of Creighton Realty Partners, LLC, in Conroe.
Oliverson, R-Cypress, is currently serving his first term representing House District 130. He sits on the House Administration, Insurance and Public Health committees. Oliverson is also a practicing anesthesiologist and a partner in U.S. Anesthesia Partners, the largest anesthesiology group in Texas with over 1,100 anesthesia providers.
