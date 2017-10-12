Houston homeowners' properties casualties of post-Harvey dam releases (video)
Watch some Houston homeowners recount the floods they experienced when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released water from Addicks and Barker reservoirs in the days after Hurricane Harvey.
Thousands of Houston homeowners saw their homes on the west side of town flood when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a gush of water from Addicks and Barker reservoirs in the days after Hurricane Harvey's historic rainfall.
Read related Tribune coverage:
-
Watch Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's wide-ranging interview with The Texas Tribune, one month after Hurricane Harvey dumped more than 40 inches of rain, flooding entire areas of the city. [Full story]
-
Stephen Costello, the city's chief resilience officer, expects to play a big role in how Houston spends it Hurricane Harvey recovery dollars. [Full story]
