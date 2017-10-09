Reports: Shooter kills Texas Tech police officer
A lockdown at Texas Tech University was lifted Monday night after campus police apprehended a person suspected of killing a police officer.
"A shooting has been reported at TTU Police Department," Tech's Twitter account tweeted at 7:23 p.m. "Shooter is at large. The campus is on lockdown. Take shelter." Then at 7:51, it tweeted: "The current situation is ongoing. Continue to shelter in place."
A Tech official said in a statement that the incident began when campus police found evidence of drugs in a student's room during a welfare check. "Officers brought the suspect to the police station for standard debriefing. During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head. The officer is deceased. The suspect fled on foot and is currently still at-large."
Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted later in the evening that he had spoken with Tech Chancellor Robert Duncan and had authorized DPS officers in the Lubbock area to help law enforcement in the search for the shooter.
Around 9:30 p.m., the university confirmed police had taken the suspected shooter into custody and that the lockdown on campus had been lifted.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
