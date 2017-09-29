Video: A conversation with John Sharp, Harvey recovery czar
We livestreamed our conversation in Austin with the newly appointed Harvey recovery czar, John Sharp.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
We livestreamed our conversation with John Sharp, the newly appointed Harvey recovery czar.
In early September, Gov. Greg Abbott named Sharp chairman of the newly formed Governor's Commission to Rebuild Texas, which is charged with leading the state's recovery effort in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Sharp also serves as the chancellor of the Texas A&M University System. Previously, he served as the Texas comptroller and in both chambers of the Texas Legislature.
Check out our full recap here.
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up