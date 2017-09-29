Livestream: Abbott and Turner hold joint news conference on Harvey relief
After a week of trading jabs in the media on funding for Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts, watch Gov. Greg Abbott and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner address the media together from Houston.
The livestream is courtesy of FOX 26 Houston.
The governor said if the state needs to tap the Rainy Day Fund for Harvey recovery, it won't be until the next legislative session in 2019. [Full story]
Watch Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's wide-ranging interview with The Texas Tribune, one month after Hurricane Harvey dumped more than 40 inches of rain, flooding entire areas of the city. [Full story]
Sylvester Turner also told The Texas Tribune that fewer houses would have been damaged if federal officials had funded much-needed flood control projects. But he lauded how residents have risen to the challenge of recovering after Hurricane Harvey. [Full story]
