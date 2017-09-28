U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke lets f-bombs fly on the campaign trail
The El Paso Democrat, who is challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz for a U.S. Senate seat, has become known for his impassioned language on the campaign trail.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
He drops them to reporters. He drops them at rallies and fundraisers. The U.S. Senate candidate's cussing has become a staple of his stump speeches as he travels across Texas.
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up