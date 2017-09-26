Houston mayor hits on highs and lows of Hurricane Harvey recovery (video)
Watch Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's wide-ranging interview with The Texas Tribune, one month after Hurricane Harvey dumped more than 40 inches of rain, flooding entire areas of the city.
In a wide-ranging interview with The Texas Tribune about Houston's ongoing relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey, Mayor Sylvester Turner defended his proposed property tax hike, asked Gov. Greg Abbott to tap the Rainy Day Fund and lauded the resilience he said flood victims continue to show.
Read related Tribune coverage:
-
The governor said if the state needs to tap the Rainy Day Fund for Harvey recovery, it won't be until the next legislative session in 2019. [Full story]
-
-
While several Texas officials have thrown support behind some expensive flood control projects, a Houston City Council meeting Monday highlighted the political and financial hurdles that may await such efforts. [Full story]
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up