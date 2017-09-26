In a wide-ranging interview with The Texas Tribune about Houston's ongoing relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey, Mayor Sylvester Turner defended his proposed property tax hike, asked Gov. Greg Abbott to tap the Rainy Day Fund and lauded the resilience he said flood victims continue to show.

Read related Tribune coverage:

  • The governor said if the state needs to tap the Rainy Day Fund for Harvey recovery, it won't be until the next legislative session in 2019. [Full story]

  • [Full story]

  • While several Texas officials have thrown support behind some expensive flood control projects, a Houston City Council meeting Monday highlighted the political and financial hurdles that may await such efforts. [Full story]

Get The Brief

Never miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.

Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.

Most Read