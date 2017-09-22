State Rep. Phil King declares candidacy for Texas House speaker
State Rep. Phil King, R-Weatherford, announced Friday that he has filed paperwork to run to be the next speaker of the Texas House.
State Rep. Phil King, R-Weatherford, has filed paperwork to run to be the next speaker of the Texas House.
"Over the past several months, many of my colleagues have encouraged me to consider running for Speaker," King said in a statement. "In order to have an open discussion concerning the future of our Texas House, I have filed the required paperwork to declare my candidacy for Speaker."
The current speaker, San Antonio Republican Joe Straus, has said he plans to seek a record-breaking sixth term behind the dais in 2019. He has easily fended off previous challenges to his leadership, and the House unanimously voted to give him a fifth term as speaker at the start of the regular session earlier this year.
"I have served in the House under the leadership of three different Speakers," said King, a former police officer who has served in the House since 1999. "What I have learned is that the role of the Presiding Officer is not to control the House, but rather to facilitate, assist and empower all members to represent their districts, promote their ideas, and implement their policies."
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
The members of the Texas House traditionally select a speaker on the first day of a legislative session. The next legislative session will begin in January 2019, unless Gov. Greg Abbott calls a special session before then.
King, an attorney, chairs the House Homeland Security & Public Safety Committee. He represents House District 61 in North Texas.
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up