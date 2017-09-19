Railroad commissioner to chair: "This isn't a dictatorship" (video)
In a livestreamed Tuesday meeting, Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton and the board's chair, Christi Craddick, sparred over questions about the fate of the agency's executive director.
In a livestreamed Tuesday meeting, Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton and the board's chair, Christi Craddick, sparred over questions about the fate of the agency's executive director, Kimberly Corley.
Sitton accused Craddick of trying to oust Corely, who has been in her post since late 2015, without consulting the commission's two other members.
"This isn't a dictatorship," he told Craddick at one point.
Craddick said she recently met with Corely and indicated she was given an option to resign. She scolded Sitton for bringing up the issue in front of the public.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
“I think it’s unfortunate that you decided to embarrass yourself and Kim, frankly, today and have this conversation," she said.
Sitton said he planned to formally ask Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton whether Craddick's handling of the matter violated the state's Open Meetings Act.
Both Craddick and Sitton's offices declined to comment following the meeting. A Railroad Commission spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a question about whether Corley had resigned or been terminated.
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up