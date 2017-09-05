State Rep. Cindy Burkett, R-Sunnyvale, is launching a challenge to state Sen. Bob Hall of Edgewood, setting up a Republican primary clash in North Texas.

"I am proud of what I have accomplished for Texas and for all people who share my conservative values,” Burkett says in a news release. "Serving in the Texas Senate will allow me to continue and expand this work."

Burkett is serving her fourth term in the House, where she chairs the Redistricting Committee. She first won election to House District 101 in 2010. After HD-101 was altered by redistricting in 2011, Burkett successfully ran for House District 113, which she currently represents.

Hall, a Tea Party activist, won the Senate District 2 seat three years ago in an upset victory over Bob Deuell, the Republican incumbent from Greenville. Burkett was once an aide to Deuell in the Senate.

Hall has not yet announced he's running for re-election but has been building support and raising money for a 2018 campaign.

At least two candidates are already running for Burkett's seat in HD-113. They include Garland Republican Jonathan Boos and Rowlett Democrat Rhetta Bowers, both of whom unsuccessfully challenged Burkett in 2016.

