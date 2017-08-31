State Rep. Jodie Laubenberg, R-Parker, announced Thursday she is not running for re-election.

Laubenberg, who chairs the House Elections Committee, did not provide a specific reason for her decision in a statement. "I am looking forward to the next chapter of my life," Laubenberg said.

Laubenberg has served eight terms representing House District 89 in Collin County.

Laubenberg is the second House member to announce this week they are not running again in 2018. State Rep. Larry Gonzales, R-Round Rock, said Tuesday he would not seek another term.

