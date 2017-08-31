Vice President Mike Pence and other members of President Trump's Cabinet — including Energy Secretary and former Texas Gov. Rick Perry — visited Texas on Thursday to see damage from Hurricane Harvey and meet with its victims.

"President Trump sent us here to say we are with you," Pence said in storm-struck Rockport, flanked by Gov. Greg Abbott, Perry and a number of other Cabinet officials. "The American people are with you. We are here today. We will be here tomorrow. And we will be here every day until this city and this state and this region rebuild bigger and better than ever before."

Their trip to Texas came two days after President Donald Trump visited the state to see the Harvey recovery effort. He made stops in Corpus Christi and Austin, where he largely met with state and local officials and received updates on their work responding to the storm. He did not see much damage or meet with victims.

On Thursday morning, Pence, Perry and the other federal officials flew into Corpus Christi, the city near where Harvey made landfall Friday as a Category 4 storm.

On the way to Corpus Christi, Perry told reporters that Trump had been eager to visit Texas as early as Monday and "really wanted to be where there were citizens being affected."

"There's a time gap here," Perry said, according to a pool report. "I have dealt with some disasters in my past. The president went to the right place at the right time."

Trump is expected to return to Texas on Saturday. The White House has not released details on the trip yet but has previously said the president will visit a "different part of the state" from what he saw Tuesday.

Pence's visit isn't over yet. After visiting Rockport, they are scheduled to return to Corpus Christi later this afternoon for a media availability at the airport.

Before Pence spoke in Rockport, Abbott signed a proclamation declaring Sunday a day of prayer in Texas for those affected by the storm.

