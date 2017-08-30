Texas responds to Hurricane Harvey (podcast)
On this week's TribCast, Patrick talks to Aman, Jim and Brandon about the state's response to Hurricane Harvey, the latest in redistricting litigation and a number of immigration issues that are coming to a head in Texas.
