State Rep. Larry Gonzales, R-Round Rock, is not running for re-election.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve HD52 and this great state," Gonzales wrote Wednesday night on Facebook. "We certainly gave it our all."

Gonzales announced his decision not to run again at a meeting Tuesday night of the Williamson County GOP Executive Committee, according to attendees.

First elected in 2010, Gonzales has served on the Sunset Advisory Commission since 2014 and currently chairs the panel, which is responsible for periodic reviews of state agencies. He is also the chairman of a House Appropriations subcommittee.

Gonzales won election in 2010 by unseating a Democratic incumbent, Diana Maldonado. Before that, he had been a familiar face in Austin, working in the offices of state lawmakers, the lieutenant governor and the attorney general.

Gonzales is one of the few remaining Hispanic Republicans in the lower chamber. There were six as recently as a year ago, but three lost in the 2016 elections. The other two are state Reps. Jason Villalba of Dallas and J.M. Lozano of Kingsville.

At least two Republicans have already lined up to run for Gonzales' seat in House District 52: Texas GOP chaplain Jeremy Story and Round Rock resident Christopher Ward.

Another person, James Talarico, has filed paperwork indicating he is interested in running. He is expected to make an announcement early next week.

