Slideshow: Scenes from Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Harvey's direct — and seemingly endless — hit on Southeast Texas has left a path of destruction and unprecedented flooding. Take a look at what the region's residents and first responders are facing.
Read related Tribune coverage:
The director of the federal Hurricane Harvey relief efforts offered guidance to Texans affected by the storm and urged citizens to help. [Full story]
As Harvey's waters strand thousands of folks in their homes and send some onto rooftops — a chorus of onlookers have asked: Why didn’t more local officials order mandatory evacuations? [Full story]
As swamped officials struggled to respond to a deadly crisis Sunday, southeast Texans were bracing for their troubles to multiply over the coming week. Harvey is on track to produce even more devastating floods. [Full story]
Nowhere was Hurricane Harvey's devastation felt more than Aransas County, which has had one storm-related death and has had many buildings severely damaged. The region's difficult physical — and emotional — recovery is underway. [Full story]
Last year, The Texas Tribune and ProPublica investigated Houston's vulnerability to hurricanes and torrential rainstorms. The nation's fourth-largest city is sure to see the latter in the coming days. Here's what we know about what could happen. [Full story]
