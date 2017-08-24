Tell us about your first voting experience
The Texas Tribune is enlisting Texans to tell us about their voting experiences. We want your help.
Do you remember casting your first ballot? If you do, we need your help.
As part of our ongoing coverage of the election process, we want to learn about how the act of voting has changed over the years and how these changes have affected Texas voters.
We want to hear from all kinds of Texans. Tell us what it was like going to the polls for the first time, your most recent voting experience (and how it compares to your first vote) and any problems you may have experienced at the polls. Do you think voting has gotten harder for Texans over the years? Or maybe the 2016 presidential race was the first time you cast a ballot. We want to hear about that, too.
We want to hear individual stories that will help us better understand how voting laws affect people's lives. You can help by filling out the survey below. Please be as detailed as you can. We promise not to identify you or publish your information without your permission.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Powered by Screendoor.
Read related Tribune coverage:
-
Texas violated the Voting Rights Act by restricting the interpretation assistance English-limited voters may receive, a federal appeals court ruled. [Full story]
-
The Senate on Friday approved a House-amended version of Senate Bill 5, which targets mail-in ballot fraud. But the altered bill repeals a nursing home voting law that passed with bipartisan support earlier this year. [Full story]
-
The Senate on Friday approved a House-amended version of Senate Bill 5, which targets mail-in ballot fraud. But the altered bill repeals a nursing home voting law that passed with bipartisan support earlier this year. [Full story]
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up