Chancellor announces modest spending cuts to UT System
Amid significant pressure to rein in spending at the University of Texas System, UT Chancellor Bill McRaven announced on Thursday that the system — which oversees UT-Austin and 13 other campuses across the state — is about to get a little bit smaller.
Amid significant pressure to rein in spending at the University of Texas System, UT Chancellor Bill McRaven announced on Thursday that the system — which oversees UT-Austin and 13 other campuses across the state — is about to get a little bit smaller.
In the coming academic year, McRaven told the system's board of regents, the system will have about 140 fewer employees than it did last year and will cut millions from its administrative budget. The system will also divert $26 million more of its considerable oil revenue to its flagship university, UT-Austin.
"This serves more students, provides more care, and does more research than the [previous year's] budget," McRaven said. He added, punctuating each word, "the budget remains focused on the campuses."
McRaven appeared to be responding to criticism from certain regents, as well as state lawmakers from both political parties. Those critics have struggled to reconcile increasing tuition at UT campuses with what they see as irresponsible spending at the system level. On Monday, the Tribune reported that increasing revenues from a $20 billion oil fund has helped enable the system to quadruple the amount it spent on general administration over the last six years.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Even with the proposed cuts, though, the amount of oil money that goes to system administration in 2018 will still be close to $100 million — about three times what it was in 2011. McRaven said a large chunk of that money directly helps the campuses by picking up the costs for some of their software, insurance, and information technology needs.
More cuts may be coming. While McRaven didn't propose any major changes to the Institute for Transformational Learning, a struggling educational technology startup within the system, he said that he owes the regents "a plan on how to proceed." For now, McRaven said the Institute is projected to employ 40 people and spend $21.6 million in the coming academic year, but he will give the regents an update in November.
The regents on Thursday unanimously approved the system's budget for the 2018 school year. But they seemed skittish to approve any extra requests to spend the oil money, even on relatively small-budget projects. When asked to provide $5 million to help aspiring entrepreneurs at UT research institutions , regents asked lots of questions, then decided not to make a decision about the initiative.
A smaller ask — $500,000 for a job and internship matching network meant for students at all UT campuses — was approved with certain conditions. But the regents did not seem thrilled about it. After Board Chairman Paul Foster made a motion to approve the money, Regent Janiece Longoria laughed and shook her head. The "ayes" were barely audible.
"Resounding approval," Foster joked, which triggered chuckles all around the boardroom.
Disclosure: The University of Texas at Austin and the University of Texas System have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune. A complete list of Tribune donors and sponsors is available here.
Read related Tribune coverage:
-
The fracking boom helped push the Permanent University Fund close to $20 billion, and every year the UT System gets a slice of that money to spend — but just a sliver goes to student financial aid. [Full story]
-
University of Texas System Chancellor Bill McRaven is facing new questions from his board of regents about spending and staffing levels, which come as he nears the end of his three-year contract. [Full story]
-
University of Texas System Chancellor Bill McRaven is facing new questions from his board of regents about spending and staffing levels, which come as he nears the end of his three-year contract. [Full story]
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up