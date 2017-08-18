The Texas bathroom bill saga in 5 minutes (video)
From Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's announcement last summer that he would push for a bathroom bill to the bill's quite demise this month in the special session, this video will take you through the story of the intense political fight in 5 minutes.
Despite the death of the bathroom bill, the years-long fight over bathroom restrictions has been a galvanizing campaign for the Texas Pastor Council, which aims to punish those lawmakers that opposed the measure. [Full story]
