From Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's announcement last summer that he would push for a bathroom bill to the bill's quite demise this month in the special session, this video will take you through the story of the intense political fight in 5 minutes.

  • Despite the death of the bathroom bill, the years-long fight over bathroom restrictions has been a galvanizing campaign for the Texas Pastor Council, which aims to punish those lawmakers that opposed the measure. [Full story]

