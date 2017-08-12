After protests by white nationalists turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, President Trump responded by saying: "We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."

Trump did not mention white nationalists in his statement — and he reportedly ignored questions from the press about a car plowing into multiple counter-protesters. The car left at least one dead and 19 injured, according to the Associated Press.

Here's how Texas officials are responding to the news from Virginia:

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said on Facebook he was "saddened and disappointed by the hate on display this weekend in Charlottesville."

"There is no excuse for violence in our public discourse," Cruz said. "I join all who are taking a stand to show that these are not the values our country represents, and I believe that peace, unity, and truth will prevail. Americans must stand united in opposing those who aim to divide us through hatred and bigotry."

On Twitter, U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, tweeted: "We are so much better than the small-minded racism, intolerance & hatred that the citizens of #Charlottesville are standing up to."

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Dallas, condemned the actions on Twitter: "The racist white supremacist actions in Charlottesville are completely horrendous," he said.

Other lawmakers requested prayer.

"Please join me in sending prayers to Charlottesville," U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Heath, said. "This hateful violence is deeply saddening and must be condemned in the strongest terms."

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio said the incident "should be treated for what it is, terrorism."

U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes, held a moment of silence for Charlottesville during a town hall Saturday afternoon in Helotes. "There's no role for racism or bigotry in the United States of America," he said.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, called the violence "alarming" and "disturbing." "Our country cannot succumb to this hatred," Doggett said.

Patrick Svitek contributed to this report.

